The Detroit Pistons (2-22) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the 76ers beat the Pistons 129-111 on Wednesday. Joel Embiid paced the 76ers in the win with 41 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 in the losing effort for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Marvin Bagley III PF Out Back 9.8 4.8 1.2 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET

