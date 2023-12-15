The Detroit Pistons (2-22) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they look to break a nine-game road slide when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -16.5 234.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in nine of 24 outings.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 228 points, 6.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit has an 8-16-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 9.1%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 13 56.5% 122.3 231.1 113.1 232.3 227.8 Pistons 9 37.5% 108.8 231.1 119.2 232.3 225.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.

Five of the Pistons' last 10 games have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

The Pistons put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Detroit is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-16 0-0 14-10 76ers 16-7 0-0 17-6

Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pistons 76ers 108.8 Points Scored (PG) 122.3 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 2-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 1-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 8-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 2-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-0

