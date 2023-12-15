The Detroit Pistons (2-22) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they look to break a nine-game road slide when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -16.5 234.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in nine of 24 outings.
  • The average total for Detroit's games this season is 228 points, 6.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit has an 8-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pistons have been victorious in two, or 9.1%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 13 56.5% 122.3 231.1 113.1 232.3 227.8
Pistons 9 37.5% 108.8 231.1 119.2 232.3 225.1

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.
  • Five of the Pistons' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.231, 3-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).
  • The Pistons put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 113.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Detroit is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pistons 8-16 0-0 14-10
76ers 16-7 0-0 17-6

Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pistons 76ers
108.8
Points Scored (PG)
 122.3
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
2-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-2
1-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-1
119.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
8-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-1
2-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-0

