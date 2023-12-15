On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is putting up 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Killian Hayes is putting up 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are receiving 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.

76ers Players to Watch

Tobias Harris puts up 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

De'Anthony Melton posts 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Paul Reed puts up 5.5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Patrick Beverley averages 4.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field.

Robert Covington posts 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Pistons 120.1 Points Avg. 109.6 113.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 47.5% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.7% Three Point % 35.2%

