Pistons vs. 76ers December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET.
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart is putting up 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Killian Hayes is putting up 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 42.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Pistons are receiving 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Duren this season.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tobias Harris puts up 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- De'Anthony Melton posts 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Paul Reed puts up 5.5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Patrick Beverley averages 4.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field.
- Robert Covington posts 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Pistons vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Pistons
|120.1
|Points Avg.
|109.6
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
