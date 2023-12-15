The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (2-22) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. 76ers matchup.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET

NBCS-PH and BSDET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 122.3 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

The Pistons have a -251 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 108.8 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 119.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 232.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Philadelphia is 16-7-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has put together an 8-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 21.5 -105 22.0 Bojan Bogdanovic 20.5 -120 20.6 Ausar Thompson 11.5 -105 10.5 Killian Hayes 9.5 -118 9.6 Isaiah Stewart 8.5 -125 10.5

Pistons and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

