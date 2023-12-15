Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Ottawa County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holland Christian High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Haven High School at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenison High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Norton Shores, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
