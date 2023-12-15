If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roeper High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Southfield Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at Waterford Mott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Center Line High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Center Line, MI

Center Line, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine City High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Baptist at Bloomfield Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Hills Christian at Calvary Baptist Academy