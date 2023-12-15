Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Charles High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestaburg High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Lakeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lakeview, MI

Lakeview, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

White Cloud High School at Central Montcalm High School