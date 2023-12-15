Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Midland County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogemaw Heights High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Hills Christian at Calvary Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.