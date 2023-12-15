Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Livingston County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mason High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hartland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Howell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Livingston Christian School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.