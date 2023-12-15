Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Livingston County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Whitmore Lake, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Hartland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Howell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

Brighton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Livingston Christian School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy