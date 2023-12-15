Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lapeer County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Almont High School at Armada High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Armada, MI

Conference: Blue Water

How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Imlay City High School at Algonac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Algonac, MI

Conference: Blue Water

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School