The Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes included, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 129-111 loss to the 76ers, Hayes put up six points and six assists.

We're going to look at Hayes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.0 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 17.1 16.3 PR -- 12.6 11.9



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the 76ers

Hayes is responsible for taking 9.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

Hayes' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 113.1 points per game.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.7 assists per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 32 6 3 6 0 0 1 11/10/2023 39 23 5 6 2 0 2

