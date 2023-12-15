Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Kent County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Algoma Christian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornapple Kellogg High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Senior High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock Park High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lowell, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellspring Preparatory High School at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Aviation Academy at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DELETE at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potter's House High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
