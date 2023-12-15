Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Schoolcraft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Schoolcraft, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
