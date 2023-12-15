Jaden Ivey and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be hitting the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ivey put up seven points in his last game, which ended in a 129-111 loss against the 76ers.

With prop bets in place for Ivey, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 11.8 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.8 Assists -- 2.6 2.3 PRA -- 16.6 16.9 PR -- 14 14.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Ivey has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaden Ivey vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 21 7 2 1 0 1 0

