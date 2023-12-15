Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Jackson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Vandercook Lake High School at Hanover-Horton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hanover, MI

Hanover, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockbridge JrSr High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School