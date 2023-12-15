Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart tallied four points in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-111 loss versus the 76ers.

Below, we dig into Stewart's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.5 8.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 19 16.5 PR -- 17.5 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Stewart has made 3.9 shots per game, which adds up to 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Stewart is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 42 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ninth in the league, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 22 4 4 2 0 0 0 11/10/2023 32 10 6 2 2 1 0

