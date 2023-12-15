Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Isabella County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vestaburg High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
