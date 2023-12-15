Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Huron County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Huron High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Brown City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass City High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
