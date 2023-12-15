There is high school basketball competition in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillsdale Academy at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Pittsford, MI

Pittsford, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Tekonsha High School at North Adams-Jerome High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: North Adams, MI

North Adams, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Camden-Frontier High School at Litchfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Litchfield, MI

Litchfield, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison High School at Jonesville High School