Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Gratiot County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
