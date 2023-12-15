Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Kingsley Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Central High School at Petoskey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Petoskey, MI

Petoskey, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Elk Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Elk Rapids, MI

Elk Rapids, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Grand Traverse Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at H. H. Dow High School