How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Fortuna Sittard and NEC Nijmegen square off in the only matchup on the Eredivisie slate today.
You can find information on how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to match up with NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (+100)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+265)
- Draw: (+255)
