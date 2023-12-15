Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Eaton County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lansing Catholic School at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, MI

Charlotte, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Grand Ledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Potterville High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Eaton Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Olivet High School at Sexton High School