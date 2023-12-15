How to Watch the Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-7) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 56.5 points per game are 23.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Jaguars allow.
- The Jaguars score 9.6 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Eagles give up (74.4).
- IUPUI is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
- The Jaguars are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (42.2%).
- The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Tayra Eke: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Kennedi Myles: 4.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%
- Lachelle Austin: 9.9 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Cali Denson: 9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ North Dakota
|L 64-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|L 71-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|L 72-51
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
