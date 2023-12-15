The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Abby Wolterman: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Logan Lewis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

