Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Crawford County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Crawford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayling High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
