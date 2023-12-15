Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you live in Cass County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centreville High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Buffalo High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
