Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his most recent appearance, had 33 points in a 129-111 loss to the 76ers.

In this article we will look at Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-102)

Over 20.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers were the second-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per contest last season, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 33 33 1 2 5 0 1

