Ausar Thompson's Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Thompson, in his most recent time out, had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 129-111 loss to the 76ers.

In this article we will dive into Thompson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.5 9.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 5.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.2 PRA -- 21.4 16.1 PR -- 18.9 14.9



Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Thompson has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.8% of his team's total makes.

Thompson's Pistons average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

Conceding 42.0 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 17th in the NBA, allowing 26.7 per game.

Ausar Thompson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 30 10 8 3 0 0 1 11/10/2023 32 12 13 4 0 3 1

