Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Antrim County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Elk Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Elk Rapids, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.