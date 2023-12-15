High school basketball competition in Allegan County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holland Christian High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15

4:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hastings, MI

Hastings, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Gobles High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugatuck High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Galesburg, MI

Galesburg, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fennville High School at Coloma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Coloma, MI

Coloma, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Holland High School