The Philadelphia 76ers (16-7) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-22) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pistons vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 126 - Pistons 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 16.5)

76ers (- 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-20.8)

76ers (-20.8) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The 76ers (16-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 69.6% of the time, 36.3% more often than the Pistons (8-16-0) this year.

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 73.9% of the time this season (17 out of 23), which is more often than Detroit's games have (14 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 15-3, while the Pistons are 2-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the NBA offensively (108.8 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (119.2 points allowed).

Detroit is 16th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.0) and ninth in rebounds conceded (42.9).

The Pistons are 15th in the league in assists (26.0 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.1 per game). And it is ranked 25th in forcing them (11.9 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

