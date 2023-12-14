Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Washtenaw County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Academy High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arbor Preparatory High School at Westfield Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
