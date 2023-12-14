For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has two goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

