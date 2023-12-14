Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoolcraft County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Schoolcraft County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schoolcraft County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistique High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.