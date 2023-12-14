Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Saint Joseph County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Pigeon High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.