The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 40.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

