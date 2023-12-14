Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Hurricanes on December 14, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Sebastian Aho, Alex DeBrincat and others when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
DeBrincat has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Lucas Raymond has posted 10 goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and plays an average of 17:37 per game.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
