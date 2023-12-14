Can we count on Patrick Kane finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kane averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

