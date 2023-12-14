Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
Can we count on Patrick Kane finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Kane averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
