Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
