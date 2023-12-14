Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Oakland County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14

4:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oakland Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14

6:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Lake Orion High School