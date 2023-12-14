Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Oakland County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oakland Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
