Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Newaygo County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fremont High School