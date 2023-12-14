Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Newaygo County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
