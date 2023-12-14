Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montmorency County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Montmorency County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillman High School at Rogers City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Rogers City, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
