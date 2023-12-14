On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Michael Rasmussen going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • Rasmussen has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.