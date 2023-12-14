Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Luce County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Luce County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Luce County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry High School at Islanders
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Cedarville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.