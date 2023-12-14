Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Lucas Raymond light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Raymond has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
