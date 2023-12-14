Can we count on Justin Holl finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.