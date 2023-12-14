Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Joe Veleno light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Veleno has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
