Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 14?
Should you wager on Jake Walman to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- Walman has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Walman has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Walman's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
