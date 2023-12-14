The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators, while the Red Wings knocked off the St. Louis Blues 6-4 in their last outing.

The Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests, putting up 41 goals while giving up 33 in that time. On 44 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 12 goals (27.3%).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+140)

Red Wings (+140) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (15-9-4 overall) have posted a record of 2-4-6 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Detroit has earned 12 points (4-3-4) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals 21 times, earning 33 points from those matchups (15-3-3).

This season, Detroit has capitalized on a single power-play goal in seven games and registered eight points with a record of 4-3-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-2-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 12th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.29 22nd 1st 34 Shots 30.2 20th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 14th 22.34% Power Play % 22.88% 10th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.36% 23rd

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

